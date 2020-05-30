SOUTHERN INDIANA — After months of being told to stay at home and avoid large groups, Southern Indiana residents will have a chance soon to get outdoors and enjoy some live music.
Jeffersonville has released its Riverstage schedule, as the Shoe Sensation Summer Concert Series will begin July 4 with the AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck performing along with guest Super Bee.
With the exception of July 4 and a performance by The Crashers on Aug. 1, the Riverstage concerts will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday nights.
In a separate event, the Riverstage will host Jeff Goes Country at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8. The concert will feature LOCASH and guest Clayton Anderson.
Additionally, Jeffersonville will host Coca-Cola Twilight Cinema on the riverfront on July 11, July 18 and July 25. There will be inflatables and games beginning at 7 p.m. with feature films to start at 8:30 p.m. Sara Simpson, Riverstage and special events manager for Jeffersonville, said there will possibly be August dates added for the cinema series.
Though the summer outdoor events mark the return of a tradition in Southern Indiana, the threat of the spread of COVID-19 will still be an issue.
“We will be putting guidelines in place to make sure everyone stays safe,” Simpson said.
New Albany typically hosts a July 3 celebration on its riverfront and weekly concerts at Bicentennial Park during the summer, but no official events have been announced by the city.
“We are still determining the best, safest way forward,” said Mike Hall, director of operations for the city last week in an email response. “But it’s not just us. I think the entire music industry is still determining how to proceed in a safe manner, and we are trying to take cues from those professionals.”
Huber’s Orchard, Winery and Vineyards hadn’t decided on a summer concert date as of Friday, but the Starlight business will resume its weekend live music offerings beginning with a performance by The Echoes from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 20.
Carl Stuck will perform at Huber’s on June 21, with Josh and Holly Duo slated for June 27 and Dean Heckel scheduled to play June 28.
Jeffersonville Riverstage schedule:
• July 4 Thunderstruck (AC/DC Tribute) with guest Super Bee
• July 10 Back 2 Mac (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) with guest Soul Circus
• July 17 Juice Box Heroes with guest Lefty & the Lunatics
• July 24 The Prince Project with guest Joshua Sky (U2 Tribute)
• Aug. 1 The Crashers with guest TBA
• Aug. 8 LOCASH with guest Clayton Anderson
All performances will begin at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.