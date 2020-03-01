JEFFERSONVILLE — To spaghetti, or not to spaghetti?
That question and others like it have been the source of great conflict in the chili world over the years.
“People take a lot of pride in their chili recipes,” said Jay Ellis, executive director of Jeffersonville Main Street. “There’s a whole debate, depending on the region you come from, on what should and shouldn’t be included. I was actually just sitting down with some people discussing the pros and cons of having spaghetti.”
On Tuesday, the organization will play a role in determining whose ingredients reign supreme in Southern Indiana. The 15th annual Chili & Brew Bonanza is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel.
There, 21 local chili connoisseurs will put their skills to the test. It’s all in good fun, but that doesn’t mean victors won’t be proclaimed.
Ellis said the top three competitors in the novice and professional categories will walk away with hardware provided by VIP Quality Awards & Gifts. One maker with the right stuff will earn the title of “People’s Choice,” allowing attendees to make their voices heard.
“This event is always a lot of fun with all the competing chili recipes,” Ellis said. “And it is a great fundraiser for the organization that enables us to continue our efforts to keep downtown Jeffersonville a vibrant place to live, shop, dine, explore.”
The revelry doesn’t end at tasty chili. An abundance of other offerings will keep the crowds entertained throughout the evening.
Upland Brewing Co. is partnering with Pearl Street Taphouse to provide tastings of four brews to those over the age of 21. For those looking to abstain from alcohol, free sodas will also be available.
Besides all the food and beverage selections, a silent auction will give attendees a chance to win a variety of prizes. Up for bidding are items like a 65-inch television, an Abbey Road on the River ticket package and gift cards to local eateries and shops.
“There’s always friendly competition on the silent auction,” Ellis said. “We’ve got some great items.”
The size of the crowd varies year to year, he said, usually ranging between 300 and 400 guests.
Tickets can be purchased online at Jeffersonville Main Street’s website or at the door. Admission costs $20 per person.
“We’ve had this event where we’ve had snow and ice storms, and that’s kept some people away,” Ellis said. “I think it’s supposed to be rainy and 60 degrees on Tuesday. Hopefully, it won’t keep people from coming out.”
With the Big Dance and conference tournaments right around the corner in NCAA basketball, this year’s festivities are themed around March Madness.
All the proceeds go toward Jeffersonville Main Street’s mission to continue revitalizing the city’s downtown core. According to Ellis, it’s the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“We stay busy all throughout the year, and we’re trying to keep downtown vibrant,” he said. “It’s an ongoing job, just because there’s a lot of competition out in this world. We’re trying to make sure downtown Jeffersonville stays on people’s radar.”
