JEFFERSONVILLE — Four online meetings have been slated to afford Jeffersonville residents an opportunity to absorb proposed zoning updates included in a unified development ordinance.
The city is seeking to update its zoning code and combine its subdivision control ordinance into a UDO. A detailed explanation of the changes is available on the city’s website, cityofjeff.net, along with an explanation of how modifications could affect residents.
According to the Jeffersonville Planning and Zoning description, the UDO would update regulations for new subdivisions, as the ordinance hasn’t changed since 1998.
Other benefits of establishing a UDO, according to the city, include creating more flexibility for commercial redevelopment in older parts of Jeffersonville and establishing design guidelines for developments.
Chad Reischl, director of planning and zoning for the city, said this week that the meetings will be virtual due to the pandemic. He said the goal is for the public and neighborhood associations to have a good grasp of the changes, though they won’t likely affect most people.
“These talks will be much more geared toward our residents here in the community,” Reischl said.
The planning and zoning description for the UDO states the city doesn’t intend for the changes to be radical in nature. There are few proposed changes for single-family lots and industrial and agricultural zone districts.
“That said, there will be some areas of the city where some significant changes and even some re-zonings may occur,” a statement on the website reads. “Where zoning changes may occur, we will make every effort to alert property owners in those areas before changes are made and create allowances to opt out of the proposed changes if so desired.”
