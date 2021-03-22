JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission and Indiana Arts Commission have announced calls to artists for two projects, with deadlines for submissions in April and May.
Wayfinding mural design deadline April 16
This project stems from the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission’s focus this year on raising the visibility, accessibility and marketability of the NoCo Arts and Cultural District through a community way-finding painting event, a news release said.
The commission seeks an artist to design a mural path from the Big 4 Bridge to the arts district, which will then be painted by community members using stencils. The stipend is $500 for the design.
Small-scale sculptures for art hunt deadline May 7The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission is seeking proposals from artist or teams of artists to design, create and install a series of sculptures to be displayed in various areas of the historic downtown and NoCo Arts and Cultural District. The sculptures will be part of a scavenger hunt, and should be four to six inches tall using preferred mediums of welded metals, cast metals or other suitable outdoor sculpture materials.
The theme will be “Fish Out of Water.
”As a historic river town, we feel that an aquatic theme for this project is appropriate, with additional hopes that these sculptures will support the imagery of our Water Tank murals in the NoCo Arts and Cultural District,” the news release said.
Proposed series should contain six to 10 pieces (one series per artist or team). They will be selected as permanent pieces with locations chosen based on submissions. The stipend is $6,500.
For more information, including artist applications and full requests for proposal, go to www.jeffersonvilleart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.