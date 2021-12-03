JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville is still seeking funding through several avenues to pay for the $36 million expansion at the North Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The expansion is expected to double the capacity of the plant from 3 million gallons per day to 6 million gallons.
Failing to expand the plant could mean that the city will not be able to take on any more customers and thus new business and industries cannot be brought to Jeffersonville.
The wastewater plant serves the River Ridge Commerce Center, which continues to bring in new companies taking up capacity at the park.
The Jeffersonville Sewer Board met with River Ridge officials this week in an executive session to discuss the latter possibly funding part of the expansion project.
Moore said that he considered the meeting to be informative and that he feels good about it.
“I'm just hopeful River Ridge recognizes the demand that all of the big buildings that are coming in out of River Ridge that they use a lot of the capacity. I think we’ve got to look out for the residents of Jeffersonville,” he said.
“I’m hopeful River Ridge picks up a large portion of this tab and decides to partner with us.”
Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen said that they reached out to River Ridge because they are the largest benefactor of the expansion.
“We would love to see new business at River Ridge but we have to find a way to allow for that growth without adding to the burden of existing residents,” Owen said.
In the spring of this year, there were tensions between the mayor and the city council regarding raising residents’ sewer rates and tap-in fees for developers to foot the project’s bill. Moore and the sewer board wanted to raise rates for customers that lived outside of the city to help with the cost and the fees for developers.
“I’ve always felt like those homeowners, although we welcome them in Jeff, I always thought they should pay a higher fee because it costs the residents of Jeffersonville more money to take care of the sewer needs that far out,” Moore said.
Owen said that the council is firm in its stance of not raising rates for existing customers specifically for this project.
Despite the previous debates, Moore said that he feels like he, the sewer board and the council are all on the same page regarding the project.
The River Ridge Development Authority is to vote on the decision to help fund the project at its Dec. 16 meeting.
The city’s project was also a part of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) work plan submitted to the state by Our Southern Indiana on Friday. By being included in the application, Jeffersonville is hoping to receive a portion of the $50 million that can be awarded to the region to expand the wastewater plant.
The project already received funding from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds through the city council. With the ARP funds being allocated to the city over the course of two years, the council decided to give the money to the wastewater department in the same fashion.
The council agreed to give about $5 million from the first round of ARP assistance to the entirety of the sewer department to use for a variety of projects, according to Owen. When the second round is given to the city in spring of 2022, the council intends to give another $5 million specifically for the expansion project, Owen said.
Owen said that he thinks about $2 million of the initial allocation has already been used on design and construction documents for the expansion project so far.
Along with the other funding avenues, Owen said that the city is also having conversations with other stakeholders like Clark County government and the City of Charlestown to help on the cost.
Owen also said that the sewer department has some cash on hand that it will use toward the project if needed.
