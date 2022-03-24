JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Sewer Board has adopted a revised agreement to accept $12 million from River Ridge Development Authority for the expansion of the city’s north wastewater treatment plant.
The sewer board voted to approve the new agreement at a Thursday meeting. The language in the new version was modified from what was approved by the RRDA at Monday’s meeting.
The RRDA board agreed Monday to contribute $12 million each to wastewater treatment projects in both Jeffersonville and Charlestown. The contribution will go toward the $40-million project to improve capacity at Jeffersonville’s plant in River Ridge Commerce Center.
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said the RRDA will consider the agreement in a special board meeting as early as Tuesday.
"We're excited and optimistic that we're going to get there (with capacity improvements), and when I say we, I'm talking collectively about River Ridge, Jeffersonville and Charlestown," Acy said.
River Ridge's agreement included some stipulations related to the Jeffersonville Sewer Board’s moratorium on new industrial customers for the River Ridge plant. The sewer board placed the capacity freeze in January to remain in effect until a funding agreement is reached.
River Ridge’s version of the agreement calls for Jeffersonville to not only immediately lift the moratorium, but it also stated the board “will not impose a future sewer ban, moratorium or allocation policy that applies to commercial and industrial development within the RRCC, unless required by law.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, who also serves as president of the sewer board, criticized the terms included in the agreement approved by the RRDA, and he said the new agreement alters the language regarding the moratoriums.
If the RRDA approves the revised agreement at Tuesday’s meeting, the capacity freeze will immediately be lifted, he said, but the new version would not prevent the city from imposing future moratoriums on River Ridge.
“River Ridge wanted us to sign agreements to say we will never again do a moratorium, and we’re never going to say that,” Moore said.
Moore described the new version as a “simple interlocal agreement” that “works well for both parties.”
“Jerry Acy and I shook hands at the meeting, and I think we’re both happy,” he said.
The planned project will increase the north wastewater treatment plant from 3 million gallons per day to 6 million gallons per day, but the sewer board is also looking into raising the capacity even further to 9 million gallons.
The board agreed Thursday to request for Lochmueller Group, the company designing the treatment expansion, to provide a quote on the costs for the extra capacity and to determine how much longer it would take to get to 9 million gallons per day.
Moore said some “large users” are currently interested in River Ridge, and “if they land those,” the city would consider moving the project to 9 million gallons per day.
The plan is to bid out the wastewater treatment project by the summer, he said. He anticipates that additional capacity increase could cost another $12 million to $15 million.
In addition to the $12 million from River Ridge, Moore said said he is seeking about $20 million in funding from the state, which could potentially include $5 million from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative.
The project will not involve rate increases for Jeffersonville residents, Moore said.
The expansion of the River Ridge plant will support the Jeffersonville section of the commerce park, as well as 10,000 acres outside River Ridge.
"It's a very large area, and all those areas are in the growth path for Jeffersonville and also Charlestown as we will bring in more and more new developments," Acy said.
