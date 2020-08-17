JEFFERSONVILLE — What lies beneath Jeffersonville’s downtown streets could impact the final cost of a major sewer improvement project, but some city leaders are in disagreement with how a contract for the undertaking should be awarded.
The Jeffersonville Sewer Board essentially wants to select a contractor based on qualifications and an agreed-on price that the utility believes would limit change orders and added expenses for what is an estimated $24 million project.
But some Jeffersonville City Council members believe that would hamper a fair process for bidding on work that’s funded by wastewater ratepayers.
“It’s the lack of competition,” said Council President Matt Owen. “We’ve taken out any sort of ability to guarantee the ratepayer for the City of Jeffersonville that they’re getting the best price for this project.”
Ultimately, the sewer board is largely autonomous from the council, though the body appoints two of its three members, and will make its own decision on awarding a contract. The council did approve a resolution Monday asking the sewer board to modify its approach and instead ask for bids with a not-to-exceed pricetag for the project attached to the proposal.
Debates and disagreements on how to fund substantial and required upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment systems is far from new. However, the interceptor project is considered to be the largest piece of the puzzle.
The interceptor project, which is expected to take at least two years to complete once construction begins, is one required through a federal consent decree agreed to in 2009 by the utility and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce combined sewer overflows by 2025.
Overflows typically occur during large rain events when the system can’t process the runoff and sewer and stormwater mix before flowing to the Ohio River, causing contamination. The interceptor project is designed to divert overflow back to the treatment system before it leaves the pipes, and it replaces an initial proposal under former Mayor Tom Galligan to construct a downtown canal.
Current Mayor Mike Moore, who is one of three members on the sewer board, opposed the canal in part based on its estimated cost and the city has pursued other options to meet the consent decree.
The interceptor project, which is awaiting final approval before work can begin, would require sizable pipes to be placed under about 8,000 feet of ground and will affect several stretches of downtown streets.
With a deadline looming, sewer board attorney Michael Gillenwater described to the council Monday why the utility wants to proceed with selecting a contractor based on what he defined as a “guaranteed savings” approach.
Based on the scope of the project, a contractor could discover problems with environmental conditions, soil quality and the water table considering the pipes will have to be placed about 25 feet beneath the ground, Gillenwater said.
If a contractor hasn’t assumed the responsibility by agreeing to a guaranteed price for the work, the city could ultimately have to pay much more than it budgets for the construction if such problems occur, he continued.
“We don’t have a great understanding of what’s underground through the middle of the city,” Gillenwater said. “We’re going to run into things that are unexpected.”
So the sewer board’s preferred method of selecting a contractor — which Gillenwater said is one of five legal processes allowed in Indiana — would be to eliminate change orders from construction.
Gillenwater said it would protect the sewer board from additional costs, which would then be footed by ratepayers.
“This portion of the project is probably the biggest financial undertaking that the sewer department has ever had,” he said, as he added the sewer board could also better ensure the quality of the work by selecting a qualified contractor based on specifications for the construction.
“The risk is on them. If they run into something they don’t expect, they pay for it. We cannot afford to have this project held up because the contractor gets into it and they run into some different soil conditions and they are held up on the job until we execute a change order.”
Council attorney Larry Wilder said “it’s a way of capping your risks.”
But Owen and other council members said the method doesn’t seem fair.
“It’s a selective process, but it’s not a competitive process at all,” Councilman Scottie Maples said.
The sewer board has received proposals from three contractors, Gillenwater said.
Councilman Bill Burns suggested different approaches that are more inclusive should be considered. Council members added that limiting the number of contractors could also cost ratepayers more than a more traditional bidding approach.
Gillenwater said the process isn’t one the sewer board would regularly use, but he added that with the size and cost of the project, it’s important to have a contractor whose work can be guaranteed with a price that won’t budge much once work begins.
Owen countered that because it is such an important project, city leaders should ensure ratepayers are getting the best price for the work.
“It may be legal, but it sounds like we’re not in favor of it,” he said.
