JEFFERSONVILLE — A joint meeting between Jeffersonville’s city council and sewer boards didn’t yield much in the way of an agreement on how to fund a plant expansion that could be key to future industrial and commercial growth.
The council, sewer board and Mayor Mike Moore have been attempting to get on the same page since an initial package was introduced in February. The sewer board — which Moore presides over — OK’d a rate increase for out-of-city customers and raises to capacity tap-in fees charged to all residential and commercial developers.
The 14.7% rate increase for about 990 out-of-city customers hasn’t been a point of contention, but the council voted down the ordinance initially with multiple members stating they disagreed with the amount the capacity fees would rise.
On March 15, the council approved an amended version of the ordinance on initial reading with the understanding it will likely have to change before it can receive final passage.
Rates and capacity fees aren’t exactly dinner table conversation, but utility officials have warned a lack of adjusting the charges could hamstring Jeffersonville’s ability to accept new sewer customers including large employers at River Ridge Commerce Center.
Though separate from the Jeff Digs project happening downtown, the expansion of the River Ridge treatment plant also ties into the federal consent decree the city is working to have removed.
The expansion will cost up to $37 million depending on the size of the project, and utility officials said that can be either footed through future development or by uniformly raising sewer rates. Moore and other officials said it’s more equitable to charge developers for the expansion.
“It can’t come out of the air. It has to come from development,” said Dale Orem, a sewer board member and former Jeffersonville mayor, during Monday’s joint meeting. “That’s the only way that we can justify paying for this without getting put on a sewer ban.”
The state issues a ban as an early warning that a plant is near capacity. It can result in the inability to bring new developments online.
Sewer board member Bill Saegesser said officials have seen plans for future developments at River Ridge that would be impossible to serve without expanding the wastewater plant.
The system upgrades would also serve future growth particularly in the eastern part of the city and outside of Jeffersonville.
The council amended the original ordinance to lower inspection and tap-in fees, and to stagger the increases. There have been discussions about raising capacity fees only for commercial development, or at higher rates for out-of-city customers.
But the council was advised earlier this month that the city cannot issue more than a 15% surcharge for out-of-city users.
Council President Matt Owen stressed that both sides want to get a deal done, but that the fiscal body would like to see more options presented. The council is expected to receive a financial breakdown, likely next month, of different adjustments.
The original proposal called for capacity fees to increase from $3,300 to $4,900 per economic dwelling unit inside the city, with the amount set at $5,600 for outside of Jeffersonville.
Moore said the initial ordinance would have gotten the city where it needs to be in terms of funding the system improvements.
“I think it was fair for the residents, I think it was fair for the commercial, and the people who live in Jeff didn’t suffer the consequences,” Moore said.
Existing residents shouldn’t have to pay for increased capacity due to new developments, he continued.
“Why should the couple who lives in Oak Park now be burdened because Jeffersonville is going to be growing more eastward,” Moore said.
Owen summarized that some council members are worried that raising tap-in fees will also affect future commercial growth, and thus hurt residents.
“When we continue to raise the costs of doing business and building any type of construction, people take a pause to decide if those rates are going to be reasonable to come to Jeffersonville,” Owen said.
“We don’t want the residential builder to say no, the commercial builder to say no or the industrial builder to say no.”
There’s isn’t an appetite among council members to raise sewer rates for Jeff residents, but other options should be explored, Owen continued. He said the city should consider using some of its $10 million allotment of federal relief funding to help with wastewater expenses.
Moore said time is of the essence as the consent decree continues to loom over the city. He added he would also disagree with the idea of charging industrial or commercial developers more than residential for capacity fees.
Some commercial users have already paid $1 million or more to tap in to the sewer system, and if the fee gets too far out of line with that of a residential developer, it could depress future growth, Moore said.
“There’s a fine line there between being attractive and being too expensive,” he said.
Owen and Councilman Dustin White cited concerns about raising residential development fees, and other council members have said they believe that would end up affecting residents.
Owen added that the sewer board’s option doesn’t appear to be the only viable path.
“We can work this out to find a way forward,” he said.
