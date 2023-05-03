WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced the award of nearly $1 million in grant funds to ACBL Transportation Services, Inc., of Jeffersonville, through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. ACBL Transportation Services, Inc. will use these funds to support the purchase of a 200x70 floating drydock. Small shipyard grant funds help awardees modernize, increase productivity, and expand local employment opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.
“Small shipyards strengthen America’s commercial fleet, bolster our economic security, and generate good jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We are proud to support these shipyards reinforce their vital role in the U.S. maritime sector.”
Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $303 million to nearly 350 shipyards in 32 states and territories throughout the U.S.
“As shipbuilding technologies continue to advance, Small Shipyard Grants help America’s shipyards acquire the equipment they need to compete, thrive and expand America’s maritime industry,” remarked Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “These grants are also economic boosts to the communities in which shipyards are located as well as to our industrial supply chain.”
