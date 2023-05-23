JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville middle school student is one of 55 nominees selected in the national Doodle for Google contest.
Alice Lim, a seventh grader at River Valley Middle School, is Indiana's winner of Google's annual art contest. If selected as the national winner, her artwork would be displayed on the Google homepage.
Voting is open for people to select their favorite pieces of the 55 U.S. state/territory winners, and in late May, Google will announce five national finalists, including one in each grade group.
The first-place winner's artwork will then be displayed on the Google homepage for a day.
She was selected out of more than 2,000 entries as a middle school winner for the contest, and she received a $500 prize, according to Greater Clark County Schools. In addition, River Valley received $500 to support the purchase of digital art equipment.
The winner of the national contest will receive a $30,000 scholarship, and River Valley would receive $50,000 to create a digital art lab.
Voting ends Thursday for the Doodle for Google contest. The contest was open to K-12 students across the country, allowing them to submit a rendition of the Google logo based on the prompt, "I am grateful for..."
Lim learned about the Doodle for Google contest from her art teacher at River Valley.
"I was very interested about joining it so it could give me an opportunity to create my art, then everybody in the world could see my art," she said.
Google sent her a package after she was named a state winner, which includes a Chromebook, a plaque and a framed picture with her artwork.
Her piece visualizes her gratitude to her mother, who is pictured sitting on a swing by Lim's side.
"The drawing was about my mom because she's always by my side," Lim said. " And so I wanted to create this piece to represent how much she went through during my birth, and no matter how hard or complicated, she still has a smile on her face."
In Lim's entry for Doodle for Google, she wrote that her mother is the "most hardworking person" she has ever known.
"At home, she was the most hardworking person I have ever known and even when she was busy working, she would still help me with my homework and help me solve my problems," she wrote. "Even when I make mistakes, she treats me like a treasure. Without her, I don't think I would be able to experience this wonderful world."
Her mother "nearly cried" when she learned that Lim was named Indiana's winner of the contest.
Lim said she was shocked and happy to be named a state winner, and the school recently celebrated her state win with a surprise assembly.
To vote in the Doodle for Google contest, go to doodles.google.com/d4g/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.