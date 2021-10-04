JEFFERSONVILLE — Beth Shockey's mother was driven by a need to know, and when she moved with her family from Minneapolis to Jeffersonville, she found an outlet for her desire to obtain knowledge.
In the late 1960s, Ruth Engebretson — Shockey's mother — was invited to join the Jeffersonville Study Club. The group of women met regularly, but not just as a social gathering. Shockey said the club offered local women a chance to further their comprehension and engage in important discussions during a time when they weren't treated as equals to men.
Like so many who have joined the Jeffersonville Study Club, Shockey was inspired to be a part of the group because of her mother. Her family prioritized education, and not just the kind one receives in a schoolroom.
“My mother always wanted to know what was next. She was very inquisitive,” Shockey said.
Engebretson died in 2007, but her love of continual learning lives on through Shockey. As the Jeffersonville Study Club celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021, Shockey remains an active part of the organization. It's her 41st year as a member, and she said the ability to learn something new still inspires her.
As Shockey put it, the women who comprise the Jeffersonville Study Club are motivated by curiosity.
“If the door is cracked open just a little bit, don't you want to look and see what's on the other side?” she asked.
The study club is not just a book club in the sense that its members read a work and listen to an oral report. Study club members are charged with a deeper examination, writing reports on the books that are covered.
They also question how such topics affect society.
“It's not just us reporting our ideas and spinning it back as much as it is asking how has it changed us or not changed us,” Shockey said.
As an acknowledgement of the group's beginnings, the Jeffersonville Study Club is focusing on works from the early 1930s this year. The official year for the club begins each September when they meet and are introduced to the study topics that were decided upon by a committee.
The 14 women who are members of the 2021 club are continuing 90 consecutive years of the group's existence without a break. The members either have to lead a book study or they are a hostess for one of the sessions, but they all learn something from the experience.
“It's a real honor because it's just a really neat little group of people from different backgrounds,” said Phyllis Nelson, who is a 21-year member of the Jeffersonville Study Club.
Like several of her fellow members, Nelson isn't a Jeffersonville native. Many of the members didn't know one another until they joined, and Nelson said those connections forged friendships fueled by a desire to keep learning.
Norma Johnston, 94, was also a bit of an outsider when she was invited to join the club several years ago. She said her membership helped her learn about Southern Indiana and the community.
“I was happy to join for the camaraderie, just being able to meet so many different people. It was nice, especially if you're not from Jeffersonville,” Johnston said.
The club kicked off its new year with a dinner at the Market Street Inn Bed and Breakfast. The club members talked about the history of the organization, the importance of having a group dedicated to women and the thirst to learn something new.
“It keeps you always thinking about what's going on,” club member Carlene Bottorff said. “I find it's always good to have discussions with other people who have differing views. I think that's the way you learn.”
The women emphasized they don't shy away from deep discussions, but the club generally steers clear of political battles. They respect the fact that they each have an opinion and welcome respectful, thoughtful discourse, Shockey said.
There's also room for humor. Mary Kramer drew laughs from her fellow club members when she remarked about their focus on the 1930s for study sessions this year.
“They say the role of women has actually changed a little bit since then,” Kramer said.
What has also changed is the desire for many to be members of clubs. The Jeffersonville Study Club is down 10 members from its maximum of 24. Some of the women said younger generations need to step up to support such organizations if they're to survive.
And while it may be difficult for some to find time to dedicate to a club, Nelson said the experiences make it worthwhile.
“This group sticks together,” she said. “Each year we have a different theme, and a different group of people setting that up. That's what makes it really interesting.”
