Jeffersonville — The Jeffersonville Police Department SWAT and Crisis Intervention teams were called out early Wednesday to the 800 block of Mechanic Street after a suspect that patrol officers had been pursuing fled into a house in that block.
In a news release Friday afternoon, police said they had received information Tuesday alleging Donald Graham, 52, of Elizabeth, Indiana, was in the area of the 800 block of Mechanic Street, which violated a current protective order.
Officers learned Graham had outstanding warrants, including felony level domestic battery and firearm-related offenses, the news release said.
At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said Graham was observed driving a vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated. Graham fled from officers and a vehicle pursuit ensued through the downtown Jeffersonville area.
The pursuit ended after about three minutes when Graham jumped from the car and ran into the residence of 831 Mechanic Street. The occupants, including an adult and juveniles, were able to flee the residence with police assistance, police said.
After more than an hour, police said Graham continued to disregard verbal commands to exit the residence and the Jeffersonville SWAT and Crisis Intervention teams responded.
Contact was attempted by CIT, as well as loudspeaker announcements, and after more than three hours of unsuccessful attempts at contact, Graham was located inside the residence attempting to conceal himself.
Graham was taken into custody, served with arrest warrants, and charged with invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
The Jeffersonville Police Department expressed gratitude to the community and to residents for information provided that allowed a safe apprehension of the suspect and protection of citizens.
