CLARKSVILLE — Nestled in a corner of Green Tree Mall sits a T-shirt business started by 17-year-old Jeffersonville resident Essence Adams.
Adams opened Essence Tees and Apparel, or E’s T’s, last August to sell tie-dye T-shirts, bracelets and other items.
Though she has had a knack for painting and drawing since she was in elementary school, the art of tie-dying was new to Adams. The first time she tie-dyed was for one of her peers who was asking for someone to make him a shirt.
“We got all the stuff and that night I stayed up the entire night, like I got no sleep. I just remember my hands were all blue and all different types of colors,” she said, “The shirts were so bad but it was fun, that’s why I liked it.”
Adams stuck with it and started making shirts for more of her friends, until she became known as the girl who does tie-dye.
Everything should be a lot of colors, Adams said, which explains the rows of colorful T-shirts and hoodies on the store floor and the artwork lining the walls of the shop’s back conference room.
Before E’s T’s settled into a space in the mall last August, Adams was taking part in pop-up shops to sell her T-shirts at events, parks and the mall. These pop-up sales allowed her to build her inventory, so Adams often spends time channeling her creative energy into painting, unless she gets a custom order.
Though she spends a lot of time working on her paintings, Adams is not selling them to the public. One of the paintings hanging by the store's entrance has gained a bit of attention and several people have made attempts to purchase the canvas, according to Adams.
The painting was made during a session at BAYA, or Beautiful As You Are Corp., which Adams has been a member of for several years. The non-profit aims to help girls learn self-empowerment and build self-esteem.
During the BAYA exercise where the painting was created, Adams created a picture that depicts a silhouette of herself with her signature hair surrounded by different segments of colors and patterns. Each segment represents the different gifts and talents each person has.
“I don’t dress up for nobody, and then on top of that I don’t do my hair for nobody…You just look at me for how I look, but nobody knows that I have so many gifts. I want people to know about this, not think about what I look like,” Adams said.
“That’s what we need to focus on — our talents,” she continued.
While she is not willing to sell the original painting, even to BAYA Founder Tish Frederick, she and her mother still wanted to contribute to the organization that has had such an impact on Adams. Pillows and T-shirts are sold with the image from the painting, and 100% of the proceeds are given to BAYA, said Adams' mom, Dedra Adams.
Adams credits a lot of her ability to run the store to the work she has done for and at BAYA.
“BAYA helped me basically run my business, because I was running it but not passionately,” she said, “It’s taught me a lot; it’s taught me to be kind.”
“I was working myself all the way out and now I know my limits. I’m able to work comfortably so I can make everything perfect for the person.”
Running the store has also helped to build Adams' confidence after experiencing a lot of bullying in school.
“It shocked me to see that people actually liked my stuff because I was so used to people hating on me,” she said.
Adams noted that the person she made her first tie-dye shirt for was actually someone who used to bully her.
“This is the main thing that gets me: somebody who hurt me ended up being the person that basically made me figure out what I wanted to do when I grow up,” she said.
After she graduates from high school, Adams plans to go to Indiana University Southeast to study business and law.
While the store has shown Adams that people do like her work, she has noticed that being Black has made it harder to sell items sometimes.
“I remember they wouldn’t come in. I’m like ‘What did I do?’ I was confused,” she said, “That’s annoying, but not everybody is going to root for you. Not everybody is going to help you. You just gotta breathe in and keep going.”
Since the store opened, it moved to a new location in November. The new space is larger and will accommodate a non-profit that Dedra started called Essence of Hope. The organization is looking to teach young entrepreneurs, aged 16-24, skills to open their own business debt-free.
Dedra, having been able to help her daughter open a store and sell her work, was inspired and wanted to help other young adults. She is a certified facilitator who has worked in workforce development for 15 years, so has the background to teach many of the soft skills necessary for business owners.
The classes will also bring in other business owners and agencies to teach the young adults.
“We’re really trying to build these kids up,” Adams said of her mother's initiative.
The new store has a conference room in the back where classes will be taught for the organization. Dedra also has a kiosk in the mall that the class attendees will be able to use to sell their products. All of the services offered with Essence of Hope are free.
The first class was supposed to start at the beginning of January but there were not enough people signed up so the start date has been postponed.
The store and Adams' creations are also used to support the community.
Adams made T-shirts for protesters during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. She also provided T-shirts for the family members of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman killed by police in 2020, and Tyler Gerth, a Louisville resident killed during a protest the same year.
Adams and Dedra also help the community by allowing certain local artists (photographers, jewelry makers) to sell their items in the store.
The store is in retail space 346, next to the old Sears entrance, and is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.