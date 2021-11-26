JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission recently approved a project that will add street lights along Chestnut Street in downtown Jeffersonville.
The city plans to install 53 ornamental street lights along Chestnut Street from Spring Street to Graham Street, prior to the final completion of the Jeff Digs project.
"With the reconstruction of Chestnut Street due to the EPA mandate, we are taking the opportunity of installing old fashion lamp post lighting," Mayor Mike Moore said. "I'm excited to make an already beautiful historic street even more charming."
These will be LED lights, with black poles and "acorn" style fixtures on the top. Similar to those attached. The project is funded with TIF revenues collected from businesses.
