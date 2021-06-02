JEFFERSONVILLE — Visitors will be able to enjoy extra dining and strolling space along Spring Street this summer as part of a new effort by the City of Jeffersonville and Jeffersonville Main Street.
Every Friday — in conjunction with Shoe Sensation’s Jammin in Jeff at the RiverStage summer concert series — Spring Street will be closed to traffic from Maple Street to Riverside Drive from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“We want everybody to be able to come to Jeff, enjoy downtown, have dinner, see a show, take a walk ... whatever they want to do,” Mayor Mike Moore said. “By closing these few blocks to traffic, we’re able to accommodate more pedestrians in a safer environment, as well as expand outdoor dining space for restaurants that want to take advantage of it.”
The weekly closures will begin Friday, which is opening night for the summer concert series. The closure will also be in effect Saturday, July 31, in conjunction with the second night of Jeff Goes Country sponsored by T-Mobile.
“Downtown Jeff is still growing and changing and this is the perfect scenario for us to show off everything exciting that’s going on,” Moore said.
The full Shoe Sensation Jammin in Jeff at the RiverStage summer concert series can be viewed at https://jeffparks.org/jammin-in-jeff/ or by visiting Jeffersonville RiverStage on Facebook.
