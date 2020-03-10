JEFFERSONVILLE — Improvements have taken shape throughout the City of Jeffersonville in recent years.
Chief among them have been the projects that have upgraded major thoroughfares that slice through the city’s grid. Several major roads have received facelifts of some magnitude, including Allison Lane, Veterans Parkway and Holmans Lane.
Last year, one of the largest projects of the sort wrapped on 10th Street, bringing new life to the corridor in the form of a $20 million upgrade. That project is only a portion of a larger plan to invest $54.3 million into Jeffersonville’s asphalt arteries over seven years.
Now, city officials are shifting gears toward some of the less-traveled, secondary streets around town.
“Sitting down and reflecting on what I wanted to get done in our third term, [these roads] came up,” Mayor Mike Moore said. “A lot of it was discussed at the neighborhood meetings. Everybody likes having the new stores and developments, but the interior roads are what everybody goes home to. It became obvious that our focus was going to shift. We’re going to start focusing on secondary roads.”
The initiative is being referred to as “Paving Our Neighborhoods,” and was first mentioned by Moore at this year’s State of the City address. The project will see $2 million pumped into fixing the streets in neighborhoods and subdivisions.
Moore said it is the largest financial commitment to a road project in the city’s history.
To make the process a bit easier, the city is currently in the process of seeking the Community Crossings Grant from the state level. In the past, the city has successfully applied for and received money from the program.
“We’ve used that Community Crossings Grant on 10th Street,” Moore said. “We’ve used it on Holmans Lane. We’ve got a pretty good track record. Nothing is a guarantee, but we want to be first line for any money that could help with this.”
A decision on this year’s application is expected by early April. It’s by then that Moore hopes paving can begin as well.
From then until around Thanksgiving, work will be seen throughout the city, with Moore noting that a list of first-round repair recipients will be sent out at some point.
The need for such an initiative is obvious to Moore based on the sheer volume of roads in the city. Prior to him coming into office, Jeffersonville annexed different surrounding neighborhoods.
In the years since, the amount of roads has grown by roughly 60 percent, with a grand total of roughly 350 miles zig-zagging their way through the city.
“Annexation brought a whole lot of people into the city,” Moore said. “We’re trying to get a lot of the streets that previously weren’t in the city taken care of. We’re trying to catch up.”
Engineers, contractors and other experts will get to work in the coming weeks deciding which streets are most in need of improvements. Once all is said and done, the city will repair four times the amount of roads it normally does in a year.
Moore said submissions from council members were also sought.
Though a list hasn’t been released yet, Moore did point to Acorn Lane as a street in particular need. Many may associate a neglected road with potholes dotting its center.
But at Acorn Lane, formerly a county road, a different type of problem exists.
“County roads are never milled,” Moore said. “When county roads get bad, they just pave over them again. You can see about a three inch drop of where the road goes to the guttering.”
With each new layer of asphalt, the road has gotten taller relative to its surroundings. Along the small neighborhood road, the height difference between the road and the street gutters is glaring.
Such sharp dropoffs from the sides of the roads can cause difficulties for residents. Many have complained of their cars bottoming out upon entering and exiting their driveways.
Some have implemented makeshift solutions, including metal ramps to clear the gap from the road.
Moore said that whichever roads get fixed along with Acorn Lane won’t be the end of the project. Instead, he foresees this going on long into the future.
“I want a concentration on neighborhoods in this term,” he said. “This isn’t just a one-year plan. this is the beginning of a forever plan.”
