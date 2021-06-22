JEFFERSONVILLE — After more than a year of streaming public meetings via Facebook Live due to the pandemic, the City of Jeffersonville announced it will resume in-person meetings and move the streams to different platforms — YouTube and the city website — starting next month.
A news release sent Tuesday afternoon by the City of Jeffersonville announced that the physical meetings halted more than a year ago will return to normal July 1, the day after the expected expiration of any final orders in place by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb related to the pandemic.
“It’s been a very challenging year to ensure that employees and the public remained safe, but still informed of city business,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said, according to the release. “We learned to conduct public business virtually. It was a great way for the public to stay involved. But as the vaccination rate continues to increase, it’s time for us to again have in-person meetings.”
Moore said in the news release and Council President Matt Owen told the News and Tribune that one good thing to come out of the pandemic is the greater access afforded to the public through online meetings, which they both want to continue.
But several council members are concerned that switching the meetings from Facebook to another platform, even if the meetings are also open in person, will cut off access to people who may have found it easier to watch at home than go to a meeting.
Owen said that at the start of Monday’s regular meeting, they were surprised to discover they were being broadcast to a YouTube channel. The broadcasts are handled by the city’s public relations contractor. The council paused to determine what was happening.
“We had never been given the YouTube link or the channel to post or anything like that, so several of us were trying to find this YouTube channel and that channel has one subscriber as of last night,” Owen said.
“We weren’t sure we were covered legally by streaming on YouTube because we hadn’t noticed that way and we didn’t know how the public would be able to find that.”
Owen said the council contacted the city attorney, who was able to get the public relations contractor to switch it to Facebook before they restarted the meeting. And while Monday’s switch was an error, the city attorney told Owen that the meetings will be moving to YouTube (and the city website) at the start of the month.
“But I don’t think the city council agrees that that’s the best way for the public to access what we’re doing,” Owen said. “Everybody is used to being on Facebook now and getting the Facebook notification that ‘hey the City of Jeff is going live.’ It’s just the easiest way to reach the broadest audience I think.”
Although city hall itself is open for people to attend in person for public comment, for instance, the board members themselves meet via Zoom, with the meeting streamed over social media. Owen said just the convenience of virtual access has allowed more people to watch the meetings — as of Monday, the city’s Facebook page had 16,000 followers with hundreds of views per meeting.
“I get stopped all the time just out and about about either what goes on in the meetings or that people are just more engaged now that they can just watch from home,” he said.
A news release sent late Monday by Owen also included comments from council members Dustin White and Scottie Maples.
“We’ve streamed our meetings the same way for 15 months,” Maples said, according to the release. “I couldn’t find our meeting on the new platform after multiple attempts, so I’m not sure how we could expect the public to find it without any kind of notice.”
Moore said he was a proponent of making the meetings accessible both in person and online, but that he believes the platform switch is a good idea.
“When the pandemic started, Facebook was our only platform that we would stream meetings,” he said, according to the release. “We don’t want to limit viewing meetings to those who just have Facebook or a particular social media app. Anyone can watch a meeting live on our website without having to access Facebook.”
Moore said the city plans to promote the information multiple times before the switch, and that council members can still share it to their own or the city council’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.