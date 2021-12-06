JEFFERSONVILLE — It's a project that will take a few years to complete, but the city is ready to unveil the design of the Charlestown Pike overhaul.
A community meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Woehrle Athletic Complex at 4200 Charlestown Pike. Jeffersonville officials and project engineers will provide details of the massive project that's intended to widen and improve Charlestown Pike from Holmans Lane to Salem-Noble Road, and Utica-Sellersburg Road from Charlestown Pike to Ind. 62.
"Traffic has doubled in this area in the last 10 years and we see this project as an opportunity to improve our infrastructure for drivers and quality of life for residents," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said Monday.
The city hosted a community input meeting in April, and has garnered more than 150 suggestions for the project.
The meeting will also be streamed live at cityofjeff.net.
