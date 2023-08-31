JEFFERSONVILLE — The City of Jeffersonville is planning to update a county road near Ind. 62.
The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission is planning to widen and pave Shungate Road. The narrow road is often used by residents in the Salem-Noble Road area.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore described the planned improvements as a "big deal." The commission is preparing to put the project out to bid, and the commission will open bids and consider awarding the contract at a Sept. 20 special meeting.
Shungate Road is currently 16 to 18 feet wide, but the project will widen the entire mile-and-a-half stretch to 20 feet.
"That extra four feet is going to make a huge difference in the safety when people are coming in opposite directions together and being able to get out," Moore said.
Moore said that there will be a quick turnaround for the project, and the contract will stipulate a fall completion date. The project is projected to begin in October.
The plan is for the project to be complete before construction begins on the Charlestown Pike project.
Moore said the timing of the Shungate Road project will "make sure the alternative routes are suited to handle the traffic flow" during the Charlestown Pike road construction.
The upcoming project involves improvements to Charlestown Pike from Holmans Lane to Salem-Noble Road and improvements to Utica-Sellersburg Road from Charlestown Pike to Ind. 62.
Moore said while attending neighborhood meetings, the need to update Shungate Road has been "overwhelmingly discussed."
"Shungate Road is kind of an extra road a lot of the locals take so they don't have to either get out on Highway 62 or they don't have to get out on the backside of Charlestown Pike," he said. "Starting next spring, Charlestown Pike Pike is going to be full of one-lane closures and a lot of construction, so I really felt the urgency to get this done by this fall."
He noted the issues people face on the narrow roadway.
"If you have a school bus and a vehicle coming together, generally the car has to pull off or come to a stop," Moore said. "So we are adding an additional four feet."
Jeffersonville City Council President Matt Owen expressed his support for the Shungate Road project in a Wednesday news release from the City of Jeffersonville.
We will continue to improve our infrastructure for the families of Jeff," Owen said. "This work is needed and necessary."
Jeffersonville Redevelopment President Scott Hawkins also emphasized the need for road improvements.
"The growth of business and homeowners in the city's east end dictates the need for continued improvements for our community," he said in the news release."
