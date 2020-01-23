JEFFERSONVILLE — In the coming months, another major addition will be joining the growing Jeffersonville Town Center.
The shopping complex has recently seen an influx of new tenants bringing shoppers into the city since its ribbon cutting last October. Now, Burlington is adding its name to the list of stores making the transition to Jeffersonville.
Starting this Friday, Burlington will have a liquidation sale of the entire inventory at its Clarksville location near the Green Tree Mall. The plan is to sell everything that's currently in stock before closing its doors on Feb. 14.
The new location at 4101 Town Center Blvd. is slated for a March 6 grand opening. With the fresh surroundings will come freshly-stocked racks and shelves, as the store does not plan to relocate any of the existing merchandise during the move.
Burlington isn't the first store to make the leap across Interstate 65. Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx and Shoe Carnival — the latter two having previously neighbored Burlington in their former locations — have also ventured on to the Jeffersonville side of Veterans Parkway.
They join a roster of new stores previously unseen in the area, such as Petco, Five Below and Ulta Beauty.
“I think these retailers are recognizing the growth in Jeffersonville," Jeffersonville City Council member Bill Burns said. "We have the residents to support these centers. It’s unfortunate they’re leaving Clarksville, but [town officials] are trying to put together a plan to redevelop some of those areas. I think it could be a win-win for all of us in the long run.”
Though Burlington is one of the final main anchors to fall into place for the first 210,000-square-foot strip of retail at Jeffersonville Town Center, an additional 10 acres near the sprawling structure have yet to be developed.
Moving forward, more growth is expected to come to the entire site in the vicinity of the complex comprising roughly 160 acres.
“We’re excited that progress is happening on the site," planning and zoning director Chad Reischl said. "It’s been a long time coming. It’s close to the highway, and it’s easy to get to.”
One of the new buildings going up along Veterans Parkway will be home to Chicken Salad Chick, where patrons can chow on a variety of southern-style chicken options. Other buildings are also in the construction process, but no announcements have been made on potential tenants.
While Burns — whose District 2 includes the new shopping district — is excited about the overall growth, he would like to see a new type of establishment come to the area.
“When I hear people talking about what we need, it's more nice, sit-down restaurants," he said. "That seems to be the piece that we haven’t put together. We’ve had good, steady growth in the Veterans Parkway corridor. Now, it’s time to get some nice, sit-down restaurants... One thing that’s exciting, though, is we have growth downtown, to the east end, to what I’m going to call the northside over by Veterans Parkway.”
Mayor Mike Moore and economic and redevelopment director Rob Waiz did not respond for comment.
