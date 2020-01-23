Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain. Low around 40F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.