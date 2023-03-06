The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Programs for the week of March 14 through March 18.
Let’s Have A Conversation About Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program, Let’s Have A Conversation About Books, on Tuesday, March 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Main Branch location.
Join the library staff for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Opening reception for Art Exhibit
The work of artist Elaine Leidolf Davis of Greenville, will be displayed at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library from Tuesday, March 14, through Saturday, April 15. An artist reception will take place Saturday, March 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and everyone is invited to meet the artist.
Davis is known for her pet portraits using oil paints on canvas. She believes it is important to use her talent for good by helping others to feel joy and comfort when they see her work. Her exhibit will feature a variety of subjects, but her specialty is painting portraits of dogs, cats, and horses, both living and those who have passed. The display will be in the second-floor art gallery during regular library hours.
Literary Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Public Library will host two book clubs this month. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, March 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book “The Wife, The Maid and The Mistress” by Ariel Lawhon. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors.
The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, March 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book “Einstein’s Dreams” by Alan Lightman. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Main Branch, will be the site of a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 16. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Patrons can gain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will arise.
The first topic, “Taming Metabolic Fires,” refers to inflammation and sudden heart attacks. Presenters will provide tips for reducing said inflammation. The second topic discussed will be “Depression, the Way Out.” If you suffer from depression, you are not alone. Clinical depression affects millions of individuals in the United States alone. Presenters will discuss the risk factors associated with depression.
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, March 17, from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. This program is perfect for enhancing children’s socialization skills from 6 to 36 months. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers can connect and socialize.
Feature Film Series
The Clarksville Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. This month’s film celebrates the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female vocalists of all time.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Crocheting Classes
The Jeffersonville Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor crocheting classes, Saturdays, March 25, from noon to 2 p.m. if you would like to learn to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Instructor Joyce Ellis would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn.
Time spent at the library with old and new friends, a skein of yarn, and a crocheting hook is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
For more information on any library programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
