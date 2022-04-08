JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Township board member Brandy Brewer has been charged with public intoxication and neglect of a dependent.
According to the probable cause affidavit the incident happened April 1 at Oshea's Pub, 355 Spring St. in Jeffersonville.
A Jeffersonville Police officer was called to the scene. A witness told the officer he saw Brewer sitting at the bar ordering takeout. The witness told police he saw Brewer order a beer while waiting for the food and then start nursing an infant child.
The document said the witness found that situation to be odd, so he followed her outside. He then found Brewer allegedly sitting on the ledge of the north side of the building, passed out.
At that time the child was in a stroller that wasn't locked, and moving down the sidewalk, according to the witness. The witness told police he confronted Brewer while his wife grabbed the child and took her inside.
According to the officer, Brewer was unsteady while sitting, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. He said Brewer didn't answer when he asked her what was going on with her child. Brewer allegedly stood up and tried to leave and was placed in handcuffs.
The officer asked Brewer to take a preliminary breath test. She agreed and blew a 0.275.
An officer went to Brewer's home and made contact with her wife, who was able to take custody of the child.
Brewer was placed on a $5,000 cash-only bond. It was paid on April 5.
An initial hearing has been scheduled for April 13.
The News and Tribune reached out to Brewer for comment but didn't hear back by publication time.
Brewer also ran for Clark County Council in 2020.
