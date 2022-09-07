The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Upcoming events from Sept. 13 through Sept. 17.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join the library staff on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to have a “Conversation about Books.”
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, it will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville Library.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in September will be “Up in Smoke.” You are not alone if you smoke and want to kick the habit. Smoking is a significant cause of cancer, heart disease, stroke, and lung diseases. Most smokers began using tobacco before the age of 18. Remember, it’s never too late to quit!
The second topic discussed in September will be “Alcohol — Why Not?” A significant percentage of individuals who use alcohol for social or recreational purposes become alcohol-dependent for part of their lives. Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in the United States. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages are legal, socially accepted, and relatively inexpensive — but they are not harmless!
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you! Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will be hosting “Mommy and Me Storytime” on Friday, Sept. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6-36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children who have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize as well.
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s movie is a spine-tingling mix of horror, chills, and thrills. A kidnapped young boy’s survival relies on telephone calls from his abductor’s victims.
Wildlife and City scenes
Bonnie J. Poore will be the featured artist at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. Her pieces will be on display from Friday, Sept. 16, through Monday, Oct. 31. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served; everyone is invited to attend and meet the artist.
In addition to being a self-taught acrylic painter, Poore is also a published author. In 2012, her nonfiction book “Welcome aboard … meet the captain! : share the journeys of my years as first mate on the Bonnie Belle riverboat,” was released. Poore’s background, which is in drafting, also includes office work, a river business, real estate, and a recent connection with the Howard Steamboat Museum’s Carriage House.
This amazing exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library at 211 E. Court Avenue.
Shred it at the library
On Saturday, Sept. 17, A Plus Paper Shredding will take a shred truck to both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month. The shred truck will be in the Eastern Boulevard parking lot at the Clarksville location from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the rear parking lot at the Jeffersonville location from noon to 1 p.m. The limit is two bags per person.
Please be advised that any bags containing batteries, cellphones, hard drives, string, cords, glass, or steel objects will be rejected by the A Plus Paper Shredding team. These items can cause severe damage to their equipment. Documents will be pulverized for one hour OR until the truck reaches its capacity of 5,000 pounds.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
