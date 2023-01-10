The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. The programs below are for Jan. 17 to Jan. 30.
Miniatures Sculpture Exhibit
Award Winning Sculptor and Miniatures Designer Tom Mason will be the featured artist at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17 - Tuesday, Feb. 28. His miniature sculptures and framed pen and ink illustrations will be displayed in the second-floor art gallery during regular business hours. The library will host an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to meet the artist; light refreshments will be served.
As both designer and sculptor of the Goblin Menace, Mason has created an alternative world in which fun and quirky goblins are known to bother, irritate, and annoy adventurers and armies alike. He has over 15 years of experience working in the miniatures industry, including freelance and in-house sculpting, project planning and design, and running three successful Kickstarters of his own.
Literacy Ladies Book Club
The Clarksville Library will host the Literary Ladies Book Club this month on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. They will discuss the book "The Diary of Mattie Spenser by Sandra Dallas." This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. The group will discuss the book "Born a Crime by Trevor Noah." This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. to attend a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Participants can obtain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in January, "Digestion: A Churning Question," presents simple, practical principles of gut health that can reduce inflammation and potential risk of disease.
The second topic discussed in January, "Lifestyle Links for Healthy Blood Pressure," presents tips for success, including eating smart, moving more, managing weight, not smoking, and sleeping well.
Mommy and Me Toddler Time
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Toddler Time on Friday, Jan. 20, from 10:30 - 11:15 a.m. This program is perfect for children 6 - 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers can connect and socialize.
Paper Snowflakes craft class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring a free Paper Snowflakes craft class on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. with Jeffersonville artist Joanne Ballard.
Winter is the perfect season for this snowflake craft, and the snowflakes can be hung on your windows or walls at home or even given as gifts. The library will provide the two essential supplies - paper and scissors.
Pre-registration will be limited to a maximum of 20 participants. This craft is for all ages, but young children must be accompanied by an adult.
Building a high performance home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will complete the discussions groups on "How to Build a High-Performance Home" Monday, Jan. 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m,, led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings. The first three discussions in this series were in November.
This final discussion is a must for those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of High-Performance Home Construction. Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with Bonnie, his beloved, following the principles of HPH construction. He has been told that he and Bonnie have the most energy-efficient house in Indiana. One might ask, who is Ted Cummings, and why should I believe him? Ted Cummings is a retired family physician whose only “qualification” is an interest in this subject, experience in building his own home, and continued reading and research.
These discussions are an opportunity for Cummings to offer the knowledge he has gleaned to anyone desiring to learn for use in the planning stages preceding the construction of their home. One of the more essential topics stressed throughout this series is Build It Tight and Ventilate It Right.
Medicare 101
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Jeffersonville location to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C, and D.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit (a Medicare recipient herself) for a fun question and answer session and short presentation on the basics of Medicare. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage – and what you need to do (and Don’t do) to avoid deadline penalties. This program is especially for those just turning 65 or those who are already Medicare beneficiaries and would like a refresher!
Time will be allowed for a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for either – or both – sessions!
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This month participants will create unique Valentine’s Day cards to be delivered to local nursing homes. This is a great opportunity for youth to have fun, meet friends and give back to the community. The program is for youth in grades K-5 and requires registration.
Program by Author Sherna Williams
The Clarksville Library will host local author Sherna Williams on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. Sherna Williams is a local author and school psychologist who was inspired to write her book "Hidden in the Details" after a devastating medical diagnosis of her 4-month-old daughter, Celeste. Through her faith and commitment to God, Sherna and her family got through the emergency procedure necessary to correct Celeste's condition. They were moved to share their experience with others going through similar hardships. They even formed a Christian non-profit, the Hesed Movement, to reach out and assist those in need by providing care packages to their families.
Please stop in and listen to Sherna's story and learn how she and her family transformed a tragic diagnosis and journey into a beneficial community resource for all to experience.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to join library staff on Monday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
