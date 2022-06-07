JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville Township Public Library is creating an outdoor space meant to enhance and expand the role of the library in the community.
Representatives from the library, One Southern Indiana (1si) and the City of Jeffersonville came together Tuesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Pocket Park, which will be outside the library along Court Avenue.
The train-themed park will include a Story Walk, community seating, a performance area, wooden train cars, musical play equipment and free Wi-Fi. The space will be wheelchair-accessible and include features for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.
David Seckman, director of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, said the park “aligns with the vision of the library,” since it will be “a community space that’s welcome to everybody.”
“The idea of the park is that it’s going to be accessible for all ages and abilities, so that’s something special," he said. “That’s something we believe in wholeheartedly in the library — the idea that the library is welcome to everyone, it is for everyone, and the idea that we can break down barriers for access for everyone in our community to be able to utilize the library.”
Seckman said the space will also encourage “lifelong learning.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of 1si, said she was excited to celebrate the groundbreaking of "something that’s going to provide open minds for decades.”
Bill Burns, a member of the Jeffersonville City Council, said the pocket park will serve as an extension of the city's downtown area.
“We often think about how we can get people to start utilizing Court Avenue as part of our downtown other than just the courthouse and law offices," he said. "This is a way to draw them down, and it also ties in with our arts and cultural district — we have a little park over there that gets quite a bit of use and has a Story Walk, so it sort of ties in.”
The library has received a variety of donations to support the pocket park, including $16,000 from the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation and $80,000 from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. The park is about halfway to its goal.
The library foundation is raising money for the park through sponsorships, including selling personalized brick pavers to be placed in the park.
“I think if we could raise another $90,000, we’d be pretty good,” Seckman said.
