JEFFERSONVILLE — With three exhibits on the history of women’s rights in the United States, Jeffersonville Township Public Library is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The 19th Amendment gave the right to vote to women in all 50 states, a landmark victory for the women’s rights movement.
The exhibits on display are:
• "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence," a series of posters produced by the Smithsonian Institution in cooperation with the National Portrait Gallery, features both the women who fought for the 19th Amendment and the many women who worked to expand voting rights to women of color and women in U.S. territories. The posters can be found throughout the main floor of the library.
• A pop-up display from the National Archives titled "Rightfully Hers," Located on the south end of the library, this display contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today. Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the Constitution, the 19th Amendment — while an enormous milestone — did not grant voting rights for all. The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today. The pop-up display is presented in part by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission and the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP and Denise Gwyn Ferguson.
• A display located just outside the Indiana Room remembers Mary Garrett Hays, a suffragist, president of the Woman Suffrage Party, and activist born and raised in Charlestown.
For more information, call 812-285-5641. The main library is located at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville.
