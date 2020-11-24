JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has closed both library locations to the public effective Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to a news release issued Monday night. The closures of the main library in Jeffersonville and the branch in Clarksville will remain in effect until further notice.
“We never like to close our buildings, but at the same time we need to be able to operate safely and this is the most responsible thing we can do right now both for the public and for our staff,” said Director David Seckman. JTPL is a fine free library, so no fines will accrue on items returned past their due date because of the building closure.
During the closure, book drops will remain open at both locations. Patrons are also encouraged to use the library's online resources and services during this time. The public can still get a library card to use the online resources by visiting the library's website at https://jefflibrary.org. Residents in the JTPL service area have access to digital materials such as Hoopla, OverDrive, Freegal, Flipster, RBdigital magazines, Inspire, and the list goes on. Special provisions have been made at this time to allow patrons to check out up to 10 items on the OverDrive database, rather than the normal limit of five.
For a short time, library cardholders interested in family history can take advantage of Ancestry Library Edition from home. This resource is ordinarily available only on the library premises. To access Ancestry Library Edition, users must start on the library local history pages: https://jefflibrary.org/local-history/. On the far left, click the words Ancestry Library Edition with the little library card symbol. You will be prompted to enter your library card number, after which you can enjoy the resources from home.
To learn more about the services offered at the library, check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
