The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville (Main Branch), and the Clarksville Library (Clarksville Branch) is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Upcoming December events include:
Let’s learn about RSVP at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a program about RSVP, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The program will be Friday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Leann Lindley, the Tri-County Coordinator of RSVP, will talk about her role in helping individuals who are 55 and older to use their gifts and talents to connect with various volunteer opportunities throughout Southern Indiana.
Holiday crafts at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a unique Holiday Craft Gathering with Librarian Diane Stepro, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location.
Yarn painting is an easy craft that involves creating vibrant and textured pieces of art using just yarn and glue. No cost is involved, but pre-registration will be limited to 20 individuals. This craft is open to all age groups. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Crocheting Classes at the library
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget! Of course, you may still need to fine-tune your skills occasionally. If you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a crocheting class on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 2 p.m.
The instructor, Joyce Ellis, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn with them to the class. If you miss this class, there will be many more opportunities to learn how to crochet in 2023.
Clarksville Library hosting local author
The Clarksville Library will host local author Sherna Williams on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Williams is an author and school psychologist. She was inspired to write her book “Hidden in the Details” after a devastating medical diagnosis of her 4-month-old daughter, Celeste. Through her faith and commitment to God, Williams and her family got through the emergency procedure necessary to correct Celeste’s condition. They were moved to share their experience with others going through similar hardships. They even formed a Christian non-profit, the Hesed Movement, to reach out and assist those in need by providing care packages to their families. Come and listen to the story and learn how Williams and her family transformed a tragic diagnosis and journey into a beneficial community resource for us all to experience.
Jewelry-Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Jewelry-Making Craft Class with Jewelry Artist Kelly Avery-Boyd, Monday, Dec. 12, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Just in time for the holidays, you can make a necklace for yourself or a gift for someone special in your life.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the real world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be on necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will be between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. A maximum of 10 participants will be allowed to pre-register.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation About Books on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Branch location.
Join us for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off-topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Clarksville Library hosting Christmas Karaoke
The Clarksville Library will host Christmas Karaoke on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Bring the whole family to the library for a night of Christmas caroling on the karaoke machine. This fun event for the entire family may become a holiday tradition. No registration is required.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. You can obtain different perspectives each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in December will be The Attitude Factor: Our happiness and health can be improved when we change our attitude from negativity to positivity!
The second topic discussed in December will be The Vegetarian Edge: Our journey toward improved health, energy, mood, and weight may be as close as our garden or local produce department.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6 to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will also have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
It’s an enchanting winter at the library
Both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library are sponsoring a winter of fun, enchantment, and reading. The winter reading program, “An Enchanted Winter Read,” begins on Dec. 19 and will end on Jan. 31. This program is for adults and youth up to 18 years old.
Go to our Beanstack site at https://jefflibrary.beanstack.org to sign in to your account, sign up for Winter Reading, and start logging your books. Both youth and adults will complete their quest for reading success by finishing four books. Audiobooks and eBooks count as well as physical books, so be sure to check out what’s available on Hoopla and OverDrive/Libby to find your next read. Readers will receive an enchanted snack after they read four books.
“We are delighted to offer winter reading again this year,” Library Director David Seckman said. “We start winter reading when most schools are on winter break because it is the perfect time for families to relax and curl up with a good book. This year’s winter reading program is extra special because it is happening in conjunction with our participation in the SoIN Big Read program.
“This year we will be reading “Ella Enchanted” by Gail Carson Levine. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the JTPL Friends and Foundation, we can offer free copies of the book for our customers to read and add to their home collection or pass on to a friend. We are also offering several programs and events related to the book. We are hopeful this is the kind of book that the whole community can enjoy and will spark many great conversations as it appeals to different age groups.”
Research shows that kids who don’t engage in reading when they are out of school for a prolonged period, such as winter and summer break, tend to lose some of the academic skills they worked to develop while in school. Many refer to this as “summer slide,” but it also applies to winter breaks. Achievement gaps can form between students who read while out of school and those who don’t. Library winter reading programs offer a fun way for kids to overcome the “winter slide” and keep their reading skills sharp for when they return to school. Reading during the holidays is also an excellent way for adults to relax and unwind.
To learn more about the Winter Reading Club or the SoIN Big Read, call the Jeffersonville Library Youth Services Department at 812-285-5636, Public Services at 285-5630, or the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640.
Clarksville Library hosting The Littlest Scientist
The Clarksville Library will host The Littlest Scientist on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Join Mrs. Q in Santa’s Laboratory! Mrs. Q will lead participants in holiday-based experiments to help little scientists learn about their five senses. December is the perfect time of year to learn about five senses because there is so much to see, hear, smell, touch, and, of course, taste. During this program, the preschool scientists will learn basic science concepts, have fun, and learn to enjoy the holidays in a whole new way. This program is for ages 3 to 5 and requires registration.
For more information on any of the programs ahead, check out the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
