JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Township Public Library locations are now offering enhanced curbside services. The buildings will remain closed to the public, but patrons will have access to library collections starting Dec. 1 by using curbside service. This service will be available at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Our staff is always thinking of new ways that we can most effectively serve our customers during this unprecedented time. One of the things that our customers said they missed last time when we went to curbside service was the ability to browse our shelves. This time we want to be able to offer customers a grab bag of books based on your reading preferences. Just give us a call and we will try to find some books for you based on what kinds of books you tell us you like to read,” library Director David Seckman said in a news release issued Monday night.
Seckman noted that under normal circumstances "we like to be seen as the community’s living room," but closing the library because of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Clark County was "the responsible thing to do from a public health standpoint."
"You will still be able to access wi-fi from our parking lot and we are happy to continue to offer curbside service, where we will run your holds out to your car for you, online resources such as downloadable books and audiobooks, streaming services, and virtual programming opportunities," he said. "We are especially pleased to be able to offer a virtual winter reading program for all ages and grab and go crafting kits that families can enjoy together starting on Thursday, Dec.10th. This should come in handy as many school-age children will be on winter break soon.”
Using the curbside service is simple. Put an item on hold either using the library's online catalog or by calling the library, then staff will call or email you when your items are ready. Drive to the library, give staff a call to let them know your name and that you are there to pick up your items on hold. Library staff will bring the items out to you. JTPL is a fine free library, so no late fines will be accrued during the library’s closure.
Patrons are also encouraged to use the library's online resources and services. The public can still get a library card by calling the library or visiting its website. Residents in the JTPL service area have access to digital materials such as Hoopla, OverDrive, Freegal, Flipster, RBdigital magazines, Inspire, and more. Special provisions are in place at this time to allow patrons to check out up to 10 items on the library's OverDrive database, rather than the normal limit of five.
For a short time, library cardholders interested in family history can take advantage of Ancestry Library Edition from home. This resource is ordinarily available only on the library premises. To access Ancestry Library Edition, users must start on the library local history pages: https://jefflibrary.org/local-history/. On the far left, click the words Ancestry Library Edition with the little library card symbol. You will be prompted to enter your library card number, after which you can enjoy the resources from home. For further assistance, contact Genealogy and History Librarian Diane Stepro at 812-285-5641 or dstepro@jefflibrary.org
To learn more about the services offered at the library, call the main library at 812-285-5630, the Clarksville Branch at 812-285-5640 or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.