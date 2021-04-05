JEFFERSONVILLE — A New York City-based jazz duo is partnering with the Jeffersonville Township Public Library for a virtual concert this week.
The Daniel Bennett Group is performing 7 p.m. Wednesday for a Facebook Live concert as a fundraiser for the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation.
Bandleader and saxophonist Daniel Bennett will perform with Koko Bermejo at Wednesday’s concert, which will feature music from the group’s album “We Are the Orchestra.”
The library’s benefit concert is part of the national “Library Giving Day” fundraising initiative started by the Seattle Public Library Foundation.
Bennett will perform saxophone, flute and clarinet at the concert, and Bermejo will play drums and keyboard.
Jeffersonville Township Public Library Director David Seckman previously worked at a branch library in Tacoma, Washington, where Bennett has performed in the past, and they recently reconnected to arrange the concert.
“This particular library has art, music, poetry readings, book readings, and it’s like a community center basically,” Bennett said. “It’s very exciting — the Library Giving Day just gives us a chance to help and bless someone and see it as it is happening as we’re playing.”
Seckman said the money raised during the benefit concert for the library’s foundation will support initiatives for early literacy and lifelong learning, including author talks and early literacy kits.
"I’ve been a fan of Daniel’s music, and in the past, he’s always been super great to work with, and he’s really an avid supporter of libraries,” Seckman said.
Bennett said the pandemic was a “sucker punch” for musicians, but he has found ways to adapt, whether that’s performing live-streamed shows or outdoor concerts.
On a weekly basis, he has been performing live with Bermejo for shows that are broadcast to a different venue every week, including jazz clubs, museums and libraries.
“We got hit hard, and basically had to decide from day one to really fight back and push music out there in any way possible,” Bennett said. “I always tell students, when one door closes, look for the next door.”
Throughout the year, his goal has been to “help people and help to give a jolt of humanity back into people” during a challenging year, he said.
The Boston Globe has called Daniel Bennett Group’s music a "a mix of jazz, folk, and minimalism.” His latest album was premiered at the Whitney Museum in New York City.
Bennett describes his music as a “strange mix of modern jazz and American folk music,” as well as '70s and ‘80s pop.
“I always say, expect the unexpected,” Bennett said. “We just shift all over the place, and it’s very spontaneous.”
Donations up to $1,000 made by April 7 will be matched by the New Washington State Bank. Go to https://jefflibraryfoundation.org/donate/ to donate to the foundation.
