JEFFERSONVILLE — It took the Jeffersonville Township Public Library about a week to act to make its collection more representative of the population it serves.
Now when a patron walks in, and hangs a left, they’ll be greeted by the LGBTQ+ section. It’s full of more than 40 titles, along with DVDs of shows and movies that represent the community.
They’re items the library already had but are now in a centralized location, making them easier to find.
Library Director David Seckman said the idea was born after a session on diversity and inclusion with Leadership Southern Indiana. After the meeting, he reached out to Southern Indiana Pride founder Evan Stoner about how the location can better serve the LGBTQ+ community.
“He said ‘have you ever thought of a section in the library?’” Seckman said. “That would be something that would really kind of serve two functions and goes back to our main objectives. It’d be a welcoming space and make it easier for folks to use the library.”
Just a few days later, that idea became a reality.
“It took about a week, it didn’t take long,” Seckman said. “It’s great to have a staff that is excited to try new things. It’s something I was proud they were able to come together and put together.”
This section comes a few weeks after Indiana lawmakers pushed Senate Bill 17 through the Senate education committee.
Senate Bill 17, authored by Sen. James Tomes, R-Wadesville, and co-sponsored by Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, seeks to “remove schools and certain public libraries from the list of entities eligible for a specified defense to criminal prosecutions alleging the dissemination of material harmful to minors; or a performance harmful to minors,” according to its digest. The Senate has approved the bill and it has moved to the House.
In other states, similar laws have targeted books in the LGBTQ+ category.
“Something the library has always been a strong proponent of is the First Amendment and people being able to make decisions about a topic,” Seckman said. “We see ourselves as a universe of knowledge and try to represent all viewpoints.”
He said the role of the library is to break down barriers.
Stoner’s thoughts echo those of Seckman and he said having this section in the library is important.
“Representation matters, period,” he said. “I think when you walk into a library, just knowing it’s a safe space, the library is for everyone. Everyone should be able to find themselves represented and reflected in literature.”
He said the books can be useful for family members and health care providers too.
“I always tell people it’s OK to not know about a certain topic, believe me I don’t claim to know everything about the LGBTQ+ community, I don’t want to speak for everyone,” he said. “Just to be able to ask questions and not feel like you’re going to be attacked is important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.