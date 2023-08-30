JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Parks Authority Board approved an updated parks master plan for 2023-2028 at Monday’s meeting.
A presentation was shown laying out the entire plan and what residents want out of the parks for the next five years. It also included updates the city will make to the parks.
Master plans are typically made for parks departments to review all of their properties and programs, as well as to garner input from residents about their concerns or requests.
With the master plan, the city will also be able to apply for grants that can be used for playground equipment, restrooms, picnic tables and more for the parks.
“We put together a five-year master plan on what those needs are and in what year we can provide those needs and just have an outlook for the next five years,” said Paul Northman, Jeffersonville’s Parks and Recreation director.
Based on their feedback, residents wanted to see more trails, performing arts programs, and additional alternative sports options.
Safety ended up being the biggest issue residents expressed to the parks department during community outreach sessions.
“In my opinion there are two main things that affect safety in a park,” Northman said. “Lighting and transient people that visit the park.”
Jeffersonville has lighting in some of its parks and parking lots for them, but one rule that is on all of their signs in each park is that the park is open from dawn until dusk. They are not open past or before those times, he added.
Since the parks are only open during daylight hours, the parks department has no plans to add lights in every park in the city.
For the transient population, Northman said that the city handles each situation where someone at a park is making people feel uncomfortable or unsafe.
The plan includes a budget for each park and what projects are in store for those locations over the next five years.
In 2023, the city has budgeted $213,000 for eight parks: Poppy Park, Henry Lansden Park, Big 4 Station Park, S. Harlan Vogt Park, Veterans Memorial Park, John Wilcoxson Park, Shannon Memorial Park and the Aquatic Center.
For 2024, the department has budgeted $390,000 for six parks: Preservation Park, Richard B. Wathen Park, Allison Brook Park, Shirley’s Arbor, Richard L. Vissing Park and Ken Ellis Senior Center.
The budget for 2025 will be $130,000 for four parks, Kyle Vissing Park, Luther F. Warder Park, W.F. Throckmorton Park and Pamela J. Inman Park.
2026’s budget will be $210,000 for four parks: Shirley Hall Park, Highland Dog Park, Chapel Lake Park and Forest Park.
“The parks department has a budget that has an improvement line item,” Northman said. “Improvements and professional services go a long way to all of our additions to parks. Whenever we get one that is outside our budget, then we go to the council.”
Since the master plan has been approved by the parks authority board, the parks department will show the plan to the Jeffersonville City Council within the next few months.
“(Parks are) more of a quality of life issue for families, places to go to relax, to unwind to entertain,” Northman said. “We’re giving the residents of Jeffersonville and Southern Indiana some nice, free amenities.”
