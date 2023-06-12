JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday afternoon at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, there was an exhibit for the local Urban Sketchers artists’ group. The usually quiet study area was alive with music, art and conversation. The artists and attendees met on the second level of the library, right inside the newly renovated terrace area. Guests were invited to create their own sketches in a sketchbook the group provided, as well as go outside on the terrace and enjoy the sunny weather.
The event included light refreshments, live music, and of course, the art exhibit. Participants could browse the framed artwork displayed on the walls, as well as mingle and enjoy the refreshments which were served in a separate room. The Urban Sketchers’ exhibit was titled Urban Sketching: The Art of Observation. Featured works included sketches of the downtown Jeffersonville area made with pens, pencils, colored pencils, and even watercolor paints. The main objective for everyone in the Urban Sketchers’ group is to create sketches of the things that are going on around them, capturing those moments so they can be preserved.
Jacob Head is the musician who performed at the event. He entertained the audience with his singing and playing of the acoustic guitar. Head said, “I have some music I created during the pandemic. One of the tunes is a lullaby I wrote for my oldest son, Christopher. I also work as a music therapist, as well as a worship leader at my church. I play a variety of instruments, and I provide the same variety of instruments for my students.”
Head has also produced music available on CD and for download. Most of his work includes traditional hymns and some original material.
The public services librarian, Harriet Goldberg, oversees the exhibit galaxy and is responsible for recruiting new talent to be featured. The artists’ work is featured for two months, and anyone who comes to visit the gallery on the second floor can see it.
Beverly Belle-Isle, the lead administrator of the group, had the following to say. “We got started in 2019 and had our very first event at the Big Four Station Park. The Urban Sketchers group began in 2007 and has spread across various countries in the world. This is our way of opening ourselves to others. We do not critique but support each other. And every one of our events is free. Our membership is also free.”
Belle-Isle continued, saying, “I am very passionate about the Urban Sketchers movement because it takes art outside and gets it out into the streets. Art is a platform for everyone, and with the Urban Sketchers, everyone has a voice.”
Because of all the recent recognition the Urban Sketchers have received locally, the Jeffersonville group is extremely close to becoming an official chapter, which is exciting news for all current members.
The Urban Sketchers’ artwork is available for purchase. For those who would like to purchase their artwork or learn about certain pieces, please send an email to: jeffsketchers2023@gmail.com. Prices are determined by the individual artist.
For those who are interested in learning more about the Urban Sketchers, please visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2519800421580668.
