Clark County — A Jeffersonville woman was arrested on felony drug charges after investigators searched her residence Wednesday afternoon.
Units with the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES) began an investigation in October after receiving information about alleged drug activity at a Jeffersonville address. The Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) assisted. At the conclusion of their joint investigation, officers requested and received a search warrant.
On Wednesday, DES and ACP units served the search warrant on at a house in the 1400 block of Grubbs Avenue in Jeffersonville. During the search, officers discovered over 5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and other drug-related items.
As a result of the search and investigation, 49-year-old Christina E. Abbott was arrested on charges of: dealing in methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; two level 6 felonies for maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe; and two misdemeanor possession charges, for paraphernalia and marijuana.
Christian Abbott was transported to the Clark County Jail without incident.
