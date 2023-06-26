LOUISVILLE – A Jeffersonville woman died from blunt force injuries after the motorcycle she was driving crashed into a car Saturday on River Road in Louisville.
Bobby N. Stacy, 26, was pronounced at the scene of the crash at River Road and Dock View Drive at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night.
Louisville Metro Police officers told WAVE3 News on Saturday that Stacy rear-ended a car that had slowed down to turn into an apartment complex. The driver of the car was uninjured.
