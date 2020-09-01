JEFFERSONVILLE — First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville endorsed a major piece of national climate legislation under consideration in Congress: the Energy Innovation Act (H.R. 763).
The Energy Innovation Act will drive down America’s carbon pollution by at least 40% in the first 12 years, and 90% by 2050. As it does so, it will also improve health and save lives by reducing the pollution that Americans breathe, and it will boost the economy thanks to a monthly dividend going into Americans’ pockets. So far, 82 members of Congress have signed on in support of this legislation.
First Presbyterian joins more than 1,500 other organizations and prominent individuals who support this major climate legislation. Organizations such as the Environmental Defense Fund, World Resources Institute, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Alliance for Market Solutions and more have weighed in with supportive comments, too. The bill has support among many faith communities as it works to solve climate and at the same time, prioritizes protecting our most vulnerable citizens through a monthly dividend check.
Kristina Lindborg and Bill Bray of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) along with Carol Dunn of First Presbyterian Church of Scottsburg hosted a virtual series called Presbyterians For Carbon Dividend Now to educate local Presbyterian churches about the bill. Beth Snyder attended these virtual presentations and took action. She educated her church's governing body about the bill and secured their endorsement.
“We want to thank First Presbyterian in Jeffersonville for taking action and becoming a leader in climate advocacy” said Brittany Harris, a local CCL co-leader. “We hope this support will encourage Representative Hollingsworth to formally support the legislation in Congress.
“Here in Southern Indiana, we’re already feeling the impact of climate change. We are experiencing more extreme heat days and extreme precipitation events, including flooding. Climate change impacts our health and economy. We can expect to continue seeing crop losses and increases in asthma rates to name a few. The time to take bold action is now,” Harris said. “We’re ready for Congress to put a price on carbon pollution, and so is First Presbyterian Church of Jeffersonville”
