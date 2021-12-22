JEFFERSONVILLE — There were at least 37 apple pies baking in downtown Jeffersonville on Wednesday.
That's because the staff at Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen will be providing free holiday meals for needy families again this year.
“It's something we started last year, it was our first winter and we just decided (since) we finally had our own restaurant we were able to provide for people,” said co-owner James Corbin.
Corbin is spending all day Wednesday getting ready for the distribution by baking and Thursday a group of volunteers will start portioning out the meals.
Each holiday meal will have baked ham, rolls, green beans, corn and apple pie.
People have until 3 p.m. on Thursday to register for a meal. Anyone who is interested can go to the Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen's Facebook page and send a message with their name and number of meals. The limit for meals is six.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 100 meals left. The eatery will be distributing between around 250 to 275 meals total.
Pick up is between 9 a.m. and noon on Christmas Eve.
“As a local business owner, it's our job to give back to the community and those who support us,” Corbin said. “I tell people when you come in and spend money in our establishment it's going to local people and back into the local economy.”
