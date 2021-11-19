JEFFERSONVILLE — Mildred Clift taught in the Greater Clark County Schools system for almost four decades.
Six years after her death, Clift's legacy of helping children lives on in Southern Indiana.
She left an endowment to Bethel A.M.E. Church in Jeffersonville where she worshipped, and that money was used to purchase the former Maple Leaf Elementary School from GCCS. The church formed a separate nonprofit to oversee the facility and launch an innovative early childhood education program.
In September 2020, Maple Leaf Academy opened in the former school building. Rev. Sheiler Stokes, pastor for Bethel A.M.E. and the president of Maple Leaf's board of directors, recalls how some local foundations declined to initially support the academy. The sustainability of the operation was questioned as the academy launched during a global pandemic.
Maple Leaf began with eight students. A little over a year later, 45 children are enrolled in the academy with a wait list of over a dozen students.
And within a matter of weeks, the academy will have a new name — one that will honor the person whose generosity and love of children helped make it happen.
The academy will be known as the Mildred Clift Port Fulton Education Center. The title recognizes Clift as well as the neighborhood, which has been supportive of the academy's mission of preparing children to be successful when they enter elementary school.
“We wanted to be a place where children could be educated so that when they progress on, they would have already developed a desire to learn,” Stokes said.
Bethel A.M.E.'s congregation has consistently prioritized the development and well-being of local children. Stokes was appointed to the church in 2007, and was later asked to join a GCCS advisory board tasked with improving the area's Core 40 foundations for Black and Brown children.
That led to the congregation establishing the Augustus F. Hawkins Literacy Program in the basement of the church. Many of the children who joined the program were students at the former Maple Leaf Elementary School.
In 2018, the church acquired new property and in 2020, finalized an agreement with GCCS to purchase Maple Leaf.
“Here we are, a year later, and we've had a lot of good support,” Stokes said.
Multiple organizations and individuals have contributed to the academy, but the congregation has supported the mission from its inception. But the academy isn't a religious outreach program, but rather a place where children can be engaged in recreational and educational activities.
It's also different from many school-based programs because the academy is open Monday through Friday, year-round.
“You have a whole group of working parents that just can't find a place for their children if the school is closed for two weeks,” Stokes said. “We dedicated ourselves to supporting working parents.”
The academy has five classrooms, with two teachers in each class and a STEAM program coordinator. Maple Leaf has met state benchmarks for curriculum and is set to be promoted in December to a higher level of Paths to Quality accreditation.
Children from six weeks to five years of age can be enrolled in classes at Maple Leaf. The academy operates on a tuition fee, but there are opportunities for parents to qualify for state vouchers if they're working or enrolled in school or a university.
There's also a new state offering that covers the cost of tuition at the academy for parents who are deemed essential workers.
The academy is also on pace to receive state approval to add another wing of classes, though Stokes said they will likely limit enrollment to around 80 students.
“We're not overloading our classrooms because we're teaching, we're not just babysitting,” Stokes said.
The academy boasts a full-service cafeteria where children are treated to multiple meals a day. There's a gymnasium where students can enjoy some exercise, and an outdoor sensory garden that provides pupils with some peace of mind while engaging all of their senses.
Stokes emphasized the academy is a place for learning both educational and social skills, helping children be prepared for their next steps in life.
Jan Finch is a retired educator and member of the academy board. She said the socialization skills are vital for development of children, especially in pre-kindergarten programs.
Just going outside in the sensory garden is a unique experience for many of the children because they don't have much access to outdoor activities where they live, Finch said.
“Taking them outside this time of year while the leaves are crunching under their feet is one of the best experiences ever,” Finch said.
State Rep. Rita Fleming toured the academy Thursday. She's a member of the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Zone Association, and the organization recently approved funds to help the academy replace some of its air-conditioning units.
She credited Stokes' wide range of abilities for making the academy so successful in just a little over one year of operation.
“She's not just a pastor and a philanthropist, she's a businesswoman. She knows what she's doing,” Fleming said of Stokes.
Fleming said Stokes can be humble about her talents, and the board president did deflect the progress at the academy off of her and onto the Bethel congregation, the supporters of Maple Leaf and the organization's staff.
But Stokes did concede that she's excited that creating the academy was “put on her heart.”
“I never understood why this became my vision, but I do have a passion for young children developing skills that can take them through life and become successful,” she said. “I don't think starting with high school children is the answer. I think we must start at the earliest age possible.”
The academy is in need of volunteers, and the board is also searching for a music teacher. There are other items that are needed and opportunities for people to donate via Amazon or in-person.
For more information, go to mapleleafjeff.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.