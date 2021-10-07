JEFFERSONVILLE — A community art event to help create a colorful pathway between the Big 4 pedestrian bridge in Jeffersonville and the NoCo Arts and Cultural District has been rescheduled for a third time after rain cancellations.
Registration is now open for community members to participate in painting sections of the NoCo Mural Mile, 1,800 linear feet of sidewalk that will be decorated with a 15-panel design created by Southern Indiana-based artist Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett.
The event, previously postponed in June and July due to rain, is scheduled for Oct. 23, with three time slots available for painting. A rain date of Oct. 30 has been reserved in case of bad weather on the 23rd.
More than 300 people initially signed up for the event in June, and Jeffersonville Public Arts Administrator Emily Dippie said many of those same people have committed to the painting two weeks from now. She said that she'd like to have at least 100 people participate and that "to have even more would just be fantastic. I think there’s still a lot of excitement about the project and let's all hope against the rain."
Groups and individuals can choose from three time slots — 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. They'll use stencils and pre-mixed paint, which, Dippie said, makes it an event for all ages and skill levels.
She said it's important for the community to be able to take part in their city's identity and added that these projects cannot happen without its support.
“I think there’s just something really special about when you are walking around a community space, a public space, and you can point to something and say ‘That, that right there. I actually helped put that in.’ " she said. "I think there is this sense of really special ownership, the sense that arts are not separate from the community.
"Arts are such an important part of what makes a community the specific place that it is. We want Jeffersonville to have a specific sense of identity and that identity, yes it's the buildings and artworks but it’s the people that live here."
