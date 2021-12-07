JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville’s $21 million sewer project, called Jeff Digs, is happening a bit ahead of schedule, according to the city’s mayor, Mike Moore.
The city is about midway through the two-year project, according to Moore. The project is obligated to be completed in October of 2022.
The project started this past February as a response to a 2009 federal mandate requiring that the city update its sewer system. The goal of the project is to resolve issues of sewer water overflow into the Ohio River.
Moore said that contractors and engineers have done a good job of keeping neighborhoods aware of what is happening with the project.
“If any of the other neighborhoods would like to have a neighborhood meeting, we’re happy to get together and talk with them,” Moore said Tuesday.
Moore said he realizes that the project is a big inconvenience to the city’s residents but there is no way around it.
“It’s difficult to get around sometimes downtown, but I would ask everybody to please remember it was either fix this or to allow sewage to continue running into the river, and that’s not the city I want to leave for my grandchildren,” Moore said.
The city-run website for the project, JeffDigs.net, details that all property and yards should be restored before the project is completed in its entirety. This includes new sewer service connections and new curbs and sidewalks along frontages.
Moore said that these changes can be seen now throughout downtown streets, with new sidewalks being poured and new curbing added.
While paving season is coming to an end with the change in weather, Moore said that Jeffersonville residents can still expect to see construction occurring throughout the downtown.
Asphalt work will be at a halt from December to about March or April when the weather warms back up.
“The roadblocks and construction are all part of fixing a city,” Moore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.