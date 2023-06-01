NEW ALBANY — The Floyd Memorial Foundation Board of Directors has appointed Jessica Tandy Staten as its new executive director.
“On behalf of the board, I would like to congratulate and welcome Jessica to this key leadership position in our community,” Chairman Matt Millies said. “With an impressive track record of success in nonprofit leadership and a passion for addressing societal challenges at its core, Jessica is poised to lead the foundation into a new era of impactful change. We have full confidence that under her leadership, we will achieve even greater outcomes in the communities we serve.”
Staten’s responsibilities will include directing fund-raising efforts, fostering community awareness, and leading a diverse range of initiatives aimed at supporting and advancing the foundation’s overarching goals. Her vision for the foundation revolves around focusing on proactive health initiatives with a commitment to health equity.
“I am honored to lead the Floyd Memorial Foundation in this new chapter,” Staten said. “I believe that by focusing on the root causes of our community’s most pressing health issues, we can create transformative change that will improve lives and strengthen our communities. I am committed to leading the foundation toward innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and sustainable initiatives that have a lasting positive impact on the people we serve.”
Staten brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having spent the last six years working for nonprofits in southern Indiana. Most recently, she served as the executive director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Floyd County. During her two-year tenure, Staten demonstrated exceptional leadership by spearheading a remarkable 103% increase in CASA’s annual operating budget and generating over $1 million in revenue.
“Recognized for her ability to build strong partnerships, cultivate donor relationships, and navigate organizational transitions coupled with her public health experience, Jessica has consistently proven herself as a dynamic and results-driven leader,” said Floyd Memorial Foundation Board Vice Chairman Cory Cochran. “The foundation has found itself in a position to make systemic changes to the health of our region, and we recognized Jessica’s innate ability to accomplish those.”
Staten will assume the role of Floyd Memorial Foundation executive director June 12.
“We look forward to continuing and improving our great work with community partnerships in the region. In the coming months, we look forward to getting Jessica out in the community and meeting with our health and community partners. This is an exciting time for our organization and community,” Millies said.
For more information about the Floyd Memorial Foundation, go to floydfoundation.org.
About Floyd Memorial Foundation
Established in 1978, the Floyd Memorial Foundation has a long-established track record of supporting community health initiatives in a six-county area, including the creation of the Healthier Community Initiative, which provides access to complimentary health and wellness education, medical screenings, treatments, support classes, and guidance to Southern Indiana individuals and families through all phases of medical and social care needs; providing grants to fund local community health-related initiatives; supporting local nonprofits such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana, Blessings in a Backpack, Family Health Centers of Southern Indiana, Open Door Youth Services, Camp Quality Kentuckiana, Parenting with a Purpose, Brandon’s House Counseling Center, and numerous others; and raised millions to support Baptist Health Floyd, including – most recently – more than $1.2 million of the original $1.5 million goal for the Baptist Health Floyd NICU project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.