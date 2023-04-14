JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial Health has announced that Jillian Smith, FNP, has joined Clark Just for Women Health Solutions.
She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Indiana University Southeast and later a Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Cincinnati.
Smith has worked at Clark Memorial since 2008 in the Medical Surgical Cardiovascular Telemetry Unit and most recently in Labor & Delivery. She started as a certified nursing assistant advancing to a registered nurse.
“I am thrilled to join the team of providers at Clark Just for Women and look forward to partnering with patients and their health care needs,” said Smith, FNP.
“I’m excited to welcome Jillian to our expanding group of providers,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO. “Jillian is an excellent addition to our Clark Just for Women practice, and her experience as a registered nurse at Clark’s labor and delivery unit will help us meet our region’s evolving patient care needs.”
Our Clark Just for Women Health Solutions practice is staffed by experienced providers who specialize in obstetrics, gynecology and women’s general health care needs.
Smith is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 812-280-7063 or go to https://www.myclarkmedicalgroup.com/obgyn to book an appointment online.
