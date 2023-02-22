James P. Keith was recognized by Board Resolution for his years of service to the Indiana Lewis and Clark Expedition Commission and the Indiana Lewis & Clark Foundation.
Keith announced his retirement as chairman from both the commission and the foundation effective Jan. 1, 2023. Keith intends to remain a vital part of the board of directors for both organizations.
Keith’s guiding hand and gentle spirit accomplished much over his 20-plus years of service. In 2015 he was instrumental in persuading the State of Indiana to name the new bridge connecting the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky and the Indiana Lee H. Hamilton Highway the “Lewis and Clark Bridge.”
In 2019 Keith played a pivotal role in the National Park Service’s extension of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail to include the Eastern Legacy, which runs from Pittsburgh to the Wood River in Illinois. The national announcement of that extension happened at the site of the “Lewis and Clark handshake” located at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center, thus, recognizing Clarksville as the official starting point of the Lewis & Clark Expedition.
“Jim Keith has done so much to further the accounting of the history of the Lewis & Clark Expedition and its origin in Clark County and to persuade others to embrace his vision. We owe Jim Keith high praise for what he has done,” said Mike Mustain, Clarksville Town Councilman who has been selected as Jim Keith’s replacement.
“Jim has helped us take ownership of our unique history, not only the Lewis and Clark story but also the General George Rogers Clark homesite location,” Mustain concluded.
