SELLERSBURG — Jim O’Neal Ford on Tuesday hosted a celebration honoring the Silver Creek Dragons boys' and girls' basketball teams during a special live remote broadcast at the dealership in Sellersburg. Matt Denison of The Hoosier Report radio show on WXVW interviewed Silver Creek head basketball coaches Scott Schoen, the girls' coach, and Brandon Hoffman, the boys' coach.
The girls won their State Championship game 54-48 on Feb. 27 and the boys will be playing their State Championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The community turned out to help celebrate and support the coaches and the Silver Creek Dragons. The Lobby was decked out with Silver Creek jerseys, game championship basketballs, and historical scrapbooks provided by George Gerth, Silver Creek’s statistician. They had over 60 years of Silver Creek’s history displayed with over 15 scrapbooks, the oldest dated 1952.
Jim O’Neal Ford has a supported the Sellersburg community since 1967 and celebrated with the Dragons when they won their first State Championship in 2019. Thanks were extended to Sherilli’s Pizzera and Carmerica along with Jim O’Neal Ford for their support of the Silver Creek Dragons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.