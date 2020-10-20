SOUTHERN INDIANA — For the first time since the record decline in April, Indiana saw a month-over-month drop in its payrolls, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Tuesday.
The September unemployment rate dropped to 6.2% from 6.4% in August, but remained 3% higher than the same month last year. The decrease in the September rate wasn’t based on the factors economists typically like to see.
“The decline in the unemployment rate was driven by a decline in the state’s labor force, reversing several months of increases,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast.
“The decline was driven by drops in government and health and education payrolls. We also saw similar declines for the government sector in the national report. With the current setback in payroll growth, Indiana is down 130,100 jobs from this time last year.”
Across the Ohio River, Kentucky saw a similar pattern. While the state’s jobless mark decreased to 5.6%, Kentucky’s labor force, like Indiana’s, also took a dive.
“Kentucky’s labor force saw a decline of 83,000 from the previous month, and a drop in the number of unemployed by 42,000.”
Tony Waterson, executive director of Southern Indiana Works, said there hasn’t been a major exodus from the labor force yet in Floyd County and Clark County. But he added the county employment report due out later this week will provide more insight into what’s happening locally.
“We’ve been typically running a few points under the state unemployment rate,” Waterson said.
Overall, there’s a demand in Southern Indiana in multiple sectors for employees, he continued.
“We still have several businesses in the region that are taking part in training programs that are upscaling their current labor pool,” he said.
About 20 local businesses are using over $1 million in federal funding through the extension of Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program.
“People are still investing in their workforce,” Waterson said.
Locally, the health care, manufacturing and retail sectors are the primary areas where help is needed, he said. Though Baptist Health Floyd recently announced layoffs, Waterson said administrative cuts differ from the need for frontline workers such as nurses, nursing assistants and personal care aides.
Logistics is always a high-demand sector and truck drivers are needed locally, he continued. With Amazon having a facility at River Ridge Commerce Center, and consumers using the online service more and more during the pandemic, the business is one of the top employers in terms of open positions.
Waterson said the WorkOne New Albany location is open and providing services to help unemployed find work. The office can be reached at 812-948-6102.
As for the state jobs report, Dufrene said Indiana and Kentucky failed to see the continued significant gains in the leisure and hospitality sector that began taking place after the re-opening of in-person commerce.
“While we cannot make any definitive decisions about the outlook on just one report, the latest report does show an overall chilling in the job growth of both states,” Dufrene said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.