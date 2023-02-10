New Hope Services Inc. continues to make a difference across Southern Indiana through services for people with disabilities, affordable housing and family services that include nutrition, family planning and case management.
This year marks the beginning of another great year as the organization announces its new CEO, Jody Heazlitt, MSSW, LSW.
Heazlitt has 19 years of experience with New Hope, having previously served as President since 2020 and Chief Operating Officer since 2013. Before that she was Vice President/Director of Social Services and Director of Adult Services. Outside of New Hope, Heazlitt is a member of the Supervisory Committee for Centra Credit Union and on the Board of Directors of Impact 100 Southern Indiana.
“I am grateful for the opportunity, and for the confidence of our Board of Directors. I look forward to our continued success, to discovering new opportunities, and continuing to make a positive impact by providing excellent services,” Heazlitt said.
Based in Jeffersonville, New Hope Services has a rich history of meeting human service needs for the past 64 years. It is one of the largest and most successful nonprofit organizations in the region with services in 23 counties across Indiana. New Hope’s focus is in three primary divisions: Ability Services, Family Services, and Affordable Housing. Clients include families, seniors, and individuals with developmental disabilities. With about 150 employees, the organization serves more than 15,000 individuals and families each year. To learn more, go to newhopeservices.org.
