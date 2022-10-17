NEW ALBANY — The City of New Albany has a new economic development director.
The city announced in a Monday news release that Claire Johnson has been hired for the position. She is taking the place of Josh Staten, who left the position in June to work as director of business development for River Ridge Development Authority.
Johnson previously served as the capital project manager for the Town of Clarksville’s redevelopment department, and she worked in redevelopment for the City of New Albany as the neighborhood initiatives coordinator.
“We are excited to welcome Claire Johnson back to New Albany as our lead Economic Development officer,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in the news release. “Her years of study and professional experience will serve the people well as we plan for the future of our River City.”
Johnson’s education includes a degree in architecture from Ohio State University and a degree in urban studies from the University of Louisville, and she is pursuing a master’s degree in urban planning from UofL in 2023.
She has co-authored reports for numerous institutions, including the Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Resilience and Community Services, the Metropolitan Housing Coalition, the Center for Environmental Policy and Management and the University of Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.