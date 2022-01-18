Tom Jones understands the importance of investing for the future and that’s why he decided to run for State Representative, District 72. You could say investing has always been at his core.
As a financial adviser by training, investing takes center stage for Jones but his true passion shines when he gets to invest in future generations. Jones is a founding and current board member of the New Albany-Floyd County Education Foundation and served for several years as a weekly elementary school mentor.
Jones has good business sense and a love of community. He has always had a heart for service.
Inspired by his upbringing in and around the medical community, Jones joined the Floyd Memorial Foundation. His parents were both medical providers and his two brothers work in health care. Jones’ commitment to the foundation is evidenced by his 20-plus years of service to its board of directors, including as treasurer and chairman.
Jones currently works as an independent financial advisor with AssuredPartners and has spent more than 33 years in the financial services industry. It has always been important to him to give back to the community. As the former president and CEO of Community Bank in New Albany, Jones’ team invested in families and small businesses.
When it comes to helping others, Jones doesn’t stop there. Along with striving for a better educated, healthier, and more financially secure community, he is also a long-time member of the Rotary Club of New Albany, a graduate of Leadership Southern Indiana, and a former member of the board of directors of the Carnegie Center for Art & History, among other organizations.
“Working with all of these groups has taught me a few things,” Jones said. “You can’t go it alone. We have to work together to solve problems.”
“Working together” is a key theme of Jones’ campaign, as is extolling the virtues of thrift, self-improvement, and self-reliance. His goals for such are to facilitate better communication among all community stakeholders, while pursuing a positive agenda to help people that is grounded in family, community, and participation in civic life.
Follow Tom Jones on Facebook at Tom Jones Indiana and visit his web page at jonesindiana.com.
