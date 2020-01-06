JEFFERSONVILLE — A man facing a murder charge in the death and mutilation of his ex-girlfriend in Jeffersonville more than five years ago has again been found not competent for trial.
Joseph Oberhansley, 38, is accused of raping, killing and consuming parts of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014.
An agreement was entered Jan. 2 between defense attorneys and the Clark County prosecutor's office, stipulating that based on the review of two competency evaluations filed in December, the defendant currently "lacks the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of the defense," and is not competent to stand trial.
The reports were ordered by the court after defense attorneys filed in October a renewed suggestion that their client was not competent. An earlier trial in August was declared a mistrial on the first day after a witness testified to things previously determined inadmissible.
Oberhansley, who is currently being held at an Indiana Department of Correction facility, will be transported to Logansport State Hospital for competency restoration. He previously spent several months at the hospital in 2018, after being found not competent in late 2017 by Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael. Oberhansley's competency was determined to be restored in July 2018.
