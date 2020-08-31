JEFFERSONVILLE — The judge in a six-year-old Clark County homicide will decide if any mental health evidence can be permitted at the defendant's second trial scheduled for next week.
Joseph Oberhansley, 39, appeared in person Monday during what's expected to be the final hearing before his trial starts Sept. 8. He's charged with murder, a level 3 felony for rape and a level 4 felony for burglary in connection with the Sept. 11, 2014, death of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton, his ex-girlfriend, at her home in Jeffersonville.
During the hearing, in which attorneys wore face masks and spoke to the judge between clear partitions positioned at their tables and the bench, legal teams argued specifics around the mental health evidence, which Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael has taken under advisement.
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull requested the court allow no mental health evidence be brought before the jury, following a stipulation filed last year between the parties when Oberhansley requested to have the intent to use the insanity defense removed from the case, against the wishes of his attorneys.
Judge Carmichael granted the defendant's request and Mull later withdrew his intent to seek the death penalty, filing instead an intent to seek life without parole.
"The defendant has consistently denied being mentally ill," Mull said, adding that if the insanity defense is not filed, evidence that speaks to any mental illness is "irrelevant."
Defense attorney Bart Betteau said in court that leaving out mental health information would only present half the story to the jury, and argued that Oberhansley's attorneys do not intend to use that as a defense but to give a fuller picture.
"This case involves mental health issues; it just does; he said. "The state wants to say what he said and did, but not give it context."
The judge will also take under consideration the language of the jury questionnaire and whether it will include information on Oberhansley's charges.
Last fall, after a mistrial was called in the first trial when a witness misspoke on the stand, Oberhansley's attorneys said he had become uncommunicative and agitated and filed a motion that he was incompetent to stand trial. He was transported to Logansport State Hospital for the second time in May and was recently found competent. During the hearing Monday, he appeared to be communicating with his attorneys and answering their questions.
On his way to and from the hearing, Oberhansley addressed media, repeating statements made at earlier hearings that it was not him but two other men who had killed Blanton, and expressing his support for President Donald Trump to win re-election.
Jury selection is expected to start Sept. 8 in Allen County, with attorneys seeking to secure 12 jurors and four alternates. During the trial itself, which will be held in Clark County, jurors will be spread out among the gallery seats to maintain social distancing. On Monday, the open seats they will use were already marked with numbers, all other seats closed off with caution tape.
The public will not be permitted to attend the trial in person due to COVID-19 safety and space precautions; however, it will be live-streamed via the Indiana Supreme Court website.
